Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $480.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $505.00. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.93% from the company’s current price.

MA has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.57.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $444.74 on Wednesday. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $359.77 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $449.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.47.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total value of $68,335,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,930,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,413,260,885.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $1,330,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,853,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total value of $68,335,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,930,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,413,260,885.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,163,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,540,870. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $4,595,559,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 43,445.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,936,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,940 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $660,652,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,253,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,096,470,000 after purchasing an additional 742,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,974,478,000 after buying an additional 676,452 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

