Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Compass Point raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.24. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $11.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.62.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $217.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.00 million. Analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 34,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

