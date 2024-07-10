Robert W. Baird Upgrades Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) to Outperform

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PAY. Citigroup upped their price target on Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Paymentus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered shares of Paymentus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Paymentus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.06.

Paymentus Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PAY opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.35 and a beta of 1.46. Paymentus has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $25.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.81.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.75 million. Paymentus had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 4.43%. Research analysts expect that Paymentus will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $29,625.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 142,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,126.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $29,625.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 142,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,673,126.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 5,576 shares of Paymentus stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $105,107.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 136,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,703.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 87.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paymentus

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paymentus by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,388,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Paymentus during the third quarter worth $11,806,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Paymentus by 0.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 206,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paymentus by 53,916.7% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 194,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Paymentus during the fourth quarter worth about $1,465,000. Institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

Paymentus Company Profile

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

Featured Stories

