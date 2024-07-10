PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $14.50) on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NYSE PMT opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 251.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

