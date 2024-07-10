JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) to Neutral

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.65% from the stock’s current price.

LZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

LegalZoom.com Stock Down 1.5 %

LZ stock opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 71.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10. LegalZoom.com has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $15.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average is $10.76.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $174.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.87 million. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 19.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LegalZoom.com

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 21.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,198,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after purchasing an additional 208,030 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 38.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 21.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,999,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,224 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the third quarter valued at $1,753,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter valued at $889,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

See Also

