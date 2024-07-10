LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 23.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LZ. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered LegalZoom.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LegalZoom.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

LegalZoom.com Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of LZ stock opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 71.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10. LegalZoom.com has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $15.68.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $174.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.87 million. Equities research analysts predict that LegalZoom.com will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LegalZoom.com

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 8.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 31.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 22.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

Further Reading

