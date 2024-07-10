Privium Fund Management B.V. Has $9.06 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Privium Fund Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.5% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 69,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 13,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 23.0% during the third quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 7.9% during the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 329,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,093,000 after buying an additional 24,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Alphabet by 198.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,478,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $193,431,000 after buying an additional 982,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $188.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.41 and a 200 day moving average of $156.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.35 and a 12 month high of $191.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,788 shares of company stock worth $21,143,403 in the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.34.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

