SWS Partners Sells 387 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SWS Partners lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $15,441,917,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,810,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,980,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374,756 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Alphabet by 39,754.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,025,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $841,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010,548 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4,894.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,445,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,606,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,080,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $569,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $188.98 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.35 and a 12 month high of $191.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,516,961.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,516,961.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $127,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,043.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,143,403. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.34.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

