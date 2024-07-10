Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.3% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.75, for a total transaction of $253,697.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,924,027.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.75, for a total value of $253,697.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,924,027.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 8,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.87, for a total transaction of $4,615,448.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,191,218.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 260,459 shares of company stock worth $128,049,749. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, July 1st. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.88.

META stock opened at $530.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $488.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.38 and a fifty-two week high of $542.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

