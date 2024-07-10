Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 4,052 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at $769,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at $435,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 411,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AOS shares. UBS Group increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $80.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.37 and a 200-day moving average of $83.38. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $64.14 and a one year high of $89.96. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $978.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

