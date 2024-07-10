Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,299 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,382 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $6,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth $329,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 110,695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 15,244 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,110 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,687 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,580 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $46.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $368.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.96 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Integra LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Integra LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integra LifeSciences

In other Integra LifeSciences news, Chairman Stuart Essig acquired 52,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,742.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 487,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,900,897.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Featured Articles

