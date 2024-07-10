Jennison Associates LLC Sells 1,350,803 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 85.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350,803 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.42% of Sun Country Airlines worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNCY. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,767,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,525,000 after buying an additional 1,352,800 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $7,078,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,209,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,468,000 after purchasing an additional 150,735 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 244,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 134,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $1,208,000.

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $666.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $23.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.40.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,329.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $26,325.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,061.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $62,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,355 shares in the company, valued at $327,329.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,964 shares of company stock worth $189,075. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

