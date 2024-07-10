Jennison Associates LLC Has $3.70 Million Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 target price (down previously from $113.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total value of $2,093,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,391,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 349,526 shares of company stock valued at $43,721,225. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $103.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $192.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.71.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

