Jennison Associates LLC Sells 1,772 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,901 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 79.2% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $687.22.

Intuit Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $650.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $622.66 and a 200 day moving average of $630.36. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $447.01 and a 12-month high of $676.62. The stock has a market cap of $181.82 billion, a PE ratio of 60.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

