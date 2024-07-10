Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 2,379 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 40.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $625.82.

Synopsys Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $607.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $418.51 and a 12 month high of $629.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $580.91 and its 200 day moving average is $559.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 5,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.95, for a total transaction of $3,382,935.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $66,431,093.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total value of $530,683.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 5,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.95, for a total value of $3,382,935.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,431,093.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,222 shares of company stock valued at $43,691,039. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.