Jennison Associates LLC Sells 330 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in California Resources by 67,800.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Allen Mcfarland sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $1,779,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,047,565.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on California Resources from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

California Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:CRC opened at $50.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.37 and its 200 day moving average is $51.77. California Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.30 and a fifty-two week high of $58.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.98.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.17. California Resources had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

California Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. California Resources’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

