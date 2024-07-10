United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,612 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 387,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,908,000 after buying an additional 44,721 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,676,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,053,000 after purchasing an additional 200,297 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $2,410,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 235.3% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 237,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,316,000 after purchasing an additional 166,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.9 %

UPS opened at $134.28 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.90 and a 52 week high of $192.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.28. The firm has a market cap of $114.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

