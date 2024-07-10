Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,135,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,402,000 after buying an additional 298,112 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in NICE by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,434,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,564,000 after purchasing an additional 905,612 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in NICE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,206,000. CCLA Investment Management raised its stake in NICE by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 617,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,272,000 after purchasing an additional 95,596 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 579,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,566,000 after purchasing an additional 68,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.
NICE Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $172.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $149.54 and a 52 week high of $270.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on NICE from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NICE from $339.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.62.
NICE Profile
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
