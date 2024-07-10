Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,135,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,402,000 after buying an additional 298,112 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in NICE by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,434,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,564,000 after purchasing an additional 905,612 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in NICE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,206,000. CCLA Investment Management raised its stake in NICE by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 617,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,272,000 after purchasing an additional 95,596 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 579,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,566,000 after purchasing an additional 68,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $172.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $149.54 and a 52 week high of $270.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. NICE had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on NICE from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NICE from $339.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.62.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

