Jennison Associates LLC Buys 289,741 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 430.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 357,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,741 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $26,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 12,200.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 204.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:SCI opened at $69.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $52.89 and a twelve month high of $75.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, Director Victor L. Lund sold 7,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $532,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Victor L. Lund sold 1,011 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Victor L. Lund sold 7,606 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $532,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,517 shares of company stock worth $813,092. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

