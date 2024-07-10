Jennison Associates LLC Buys 15,654 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,654 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.29% of BWX Technologies worth $27,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,677,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,803,000 after purchasing an additional 65,137 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,357,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,048,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 967,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,222,000 after purchasing an additional 216,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 905,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,474,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on BWXT shares. CLSA started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BWX Technologies from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $94.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.91 and a 12-month high of $107.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.69.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $603.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

