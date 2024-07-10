Jennison Associates LLC Has $27.89 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $27,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 253.0% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 61,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after acquiring an additional 44,042 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,513,000. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 333,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,046,000 after acquiring an additional 263,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 49,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $145.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.76.

Prologis Trading Up 0.0 %

PLD opened at $114.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $105.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.81. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

