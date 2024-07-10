Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Up to $71.96

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTYGet Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $71.96, but opened at $76.20. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $76.20, with a volume of 397 shares traded.

Formula Systems (1985) Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.70 and a 200-day moving average of $73.40.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 2.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTYFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 808,061 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,581,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 5.27% of Formula Systems (1985) at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 34.76% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

Further Reading

