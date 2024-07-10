Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Gap Up to $3.71

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.71, but opened at $3.95. Sirius XM shares last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 6,505,132 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.10 to $3.30 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sirius XM from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.25 to $3.25 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.05 to $4.90 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.50 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.11.

Sirius XM Trading Up 5.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $32,797.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,386.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 140,560.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

