Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 73.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,707 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $27,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 18.6% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the third quarter worth about $30,000. RK Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 38,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorman Products

In other news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $46,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,799.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dorman Products Price Performance

Dorman Products stock opened at $87.27 on Wednesday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $98.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.72. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.35 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 14.61%. Dorman Products’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DORM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Featured Articles

