Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Gap Up to $31.84

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.84, but opened at $55.80. Morphic shares last traded at $55.65, with a volume of 13,327,498 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Morphic in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morphic in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Morphic in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.60.

Get Morphic alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MORF

Morphic Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average is $31.81.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.05. Research analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morphic

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Morphic during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 364.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic during the first quarter worth $223,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.