IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $62.00. The stock had previously closed at $34.26, but opened at $39.28. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. IDEAYA Biosciences shares last traded at $37.73, with a volume of 858,095 shares changing hands.

IDYA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Monday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.42.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,032,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,032,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $2,359,744.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,206,878.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,644 shares of company stock worth $4,832,228. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 9,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 723.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.44 and its 200-day moving average is $40.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 0.86.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

