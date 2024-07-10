Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Upgraded by New Street Research to Strong-Buy

New Street Research upgraded shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orange from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Orange in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Orange in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.08.

Shares of ORAN opened at $10.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. Orange has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $12.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.4523 dividend. This is a positive change from Orange’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 204,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 827,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 59,052 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in Orange by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 33,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Orange by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 13,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Orange during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

