Jennison Associates LLC Grows Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 349,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $27,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in CONMED by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in CONMED by 70.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CONMED from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CONMED from $98.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CONMED has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONMED

In other CONMED news, Director Barbara J. Schwarzentraub purchased 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.26 per share, with a total value of $99,872.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,872.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CONMED news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $287,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara J. Schwarzentraub acquired 1,442 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.26 per share, with a total value of $99,872.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,872.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 6,442 shares of company stock valued at $446,733. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CONMED Stock Performance

CNMD stock opened at $64.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.58. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $137.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $312.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.06 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

About CONMED

(Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Further Reading

