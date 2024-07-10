Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.40

Shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.40 and last traded at $21.38, with a volume of 25730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.32.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $822.62 million, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.78.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.1224 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

About Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

