Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners dropped their price target on shares of Decibel Cannabis from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Decibel Cannabis Stock Down 8.3 %

DB opened at C$0.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11. Decibel Cannabis has a 12-month low of C$0.05 and a 12-month high of C$0.19.

Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Decibel Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of C$20.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Decibel Cannabis will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Decibel Cannabis

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.

