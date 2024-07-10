New Street Research Upgrades Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) to “Strong-Buy”

New Street Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Telenor ASA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TELNY opened at $11.36 on Monday. Telenor ASA has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.39.
Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 9.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Telenor ASA Company Profile
Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Telenor ASA
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Top 2 Cybersecurity Stocks Booming in an Age of Rising Threats
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Teva Pharmaceuticals Stock: Unlock Value in This Generic Drug Gem
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Uncover Why This Pharma Stock Jumped 400% on Study Update
Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.