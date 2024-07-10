New Street Research Upgrades Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) to “Strong-Buy”

New Street Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Telenor ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELNY opened at $11.36 on Monday. Telenor ASA has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.39.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 9.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.