Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.69

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.69 and last traded at $40.64, with a volume of 12733 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.24.

TSEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day moving average of $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $327.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 35.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 487.1% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 32,813 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 21.2% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 5,887.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 499,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 491,064 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,069,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,166,000 after buying an additional 593,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,669,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,132,000 after buying an additional 74,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

