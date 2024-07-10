Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Sets New 52-Week High at $82.39

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.39 and last traded at $82.39, with a volume of 1272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TFIN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.80.

Triumph Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $101.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.01 million. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 7.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Triumph Financial

In other news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $1,137,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 351,484 shares in the company, valued at $24,997,542.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Triumph Financial news, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 3,000 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $222,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,434 shares in the company, valued at $550,636.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $1,137,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 351,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,997,542.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,069. 6.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triumph Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFIN. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

