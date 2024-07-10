Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Hits New 12-Month High at $131.05

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $131.05 and last traded at $131.05, with a volume of 7299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRUS. TD Cowen upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.86.

Cirrus Logic Trading Up 3.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.13. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $371.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.14 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cirrus Logic

In related news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at $629,628.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,628.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,768.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,706 shares of company stock worth $2,187,098 in the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,911.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile



Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Featured Articles

