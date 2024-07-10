UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Hits New 1-Year High at $302.34

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $302.34 and last traded at $300.88, with a volume of 11243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $293.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UFPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on UFP Technologies from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

UFP Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.53 and its 200 day moving average is $220.99.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.01 million for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 11.75%.

Institutional Trading of UFP Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 1,614.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

