Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.90

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.90 and last traded at $22.90, with a volume of 9996 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.81.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.36 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $308.09 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 2.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 111,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 32,890 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.