Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Sets New 52-Week High at $59.00

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.00 and last traded at $58.88, with a volume of 10411 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.08.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Moelis & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.40.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.96 and a 200-day moving average of $54.62.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $217.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,263.16%.

In related news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $2,470,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $2,159,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,965.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $2,470,301.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,787,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $351,449,000 after buying an additional 28,446 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,417,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,020,000 after acquiring an additional 159,797 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,374,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $189,404,000 after purchasing an additional 334,620 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,399,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,562,000 after purchasing an additional 60,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,118,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,483,000 after purchasing an additional 55,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

