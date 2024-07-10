Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.09

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.09 and last traded at $24.07, with a volume of 19930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average is $23.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,952,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,411,000 after purchasing an additional 100,897 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 456,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 240,901 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 449,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after acquiring an additional 277,685 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 126,053 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

