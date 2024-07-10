Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.39

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.39 and last traded at $37.37, with a volume of 30667 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.14.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.31.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,880,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,066,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,797,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $694,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

