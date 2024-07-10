John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Hits New 52-Week High at $65.87

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.87 and last traded at $65.87, with a volume of 449 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.65.
John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.58 and a 200-day moving average of $62.53. The firm has a market cap of $891.05 million, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.96.
John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.3366 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.
Institutional Trading of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF
John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile
The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.
