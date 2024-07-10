John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Hits New 52-Week High at $65.87

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.87 and last traded at $65.87, with a volume of 449 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.65.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.58 and a 200-day moving average of $62.53. The firm has a market cap of $891.05 million, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.96.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.3366 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,710,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,796,000 after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 843,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,591,000 after buying an additional 32,972 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 471,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,717,000 after buying an additional 56,656 shares in the last quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 369,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,723,000 after buying an additional 8,954 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 243,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,738,000 after buying an additional 20,251 shares during the period.

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

