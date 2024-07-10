TMX Group (TSE:X) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.00

Shares of TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$39.00 and last traded at C$38.48, with a volume of 15027 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$38.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TMX Group from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on TMX Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.88.

TMX Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.28. The company has a market cap of C$10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$345.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$338.61 million. TMX Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 13.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that TMX Group Limited will post 1.6098304 earnings per share for the current year.

TMX Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Insider Activity

In other TMX Group news, Director Peter Alexander Conroy sold 13,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total transaction of C$505,347.27. In other TMX Group news, Director Peter Alexander Conroy sold 13,965 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total value of C$505,347.27. Also, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total value of C$5,254,295.40. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Further Reading

