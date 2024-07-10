Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 3,327.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 688,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 668,002 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.23% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $28,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,013 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,756,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,722 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,476,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,728 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,416,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,830,000 after acquiring an additional 516,296 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,046,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,817,000 after acquiring an additional 427,827 shares during the period.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $37.17 on Wednesday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $53.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.11. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 2,385.57%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $1,191,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,128 shares in the company, valued at $855,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 38,597 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,298,403.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,074 shares in the company, valued at $305,249.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 35,000 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $1,191,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,332 shares of company stock worth $9,155,821 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLDX

Celldex Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.