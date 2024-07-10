Jennison Associates LLC Acquires New Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 226,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,234,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Xylem by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 109,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1,503.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,685,000 after buying an additional 1,547,043 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10,296.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 63,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 62,398 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,048,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,207,683,000 after buying an additional 187,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $680,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.92.
Insider Transactions at Xylem
In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Xylem Stock Down 0.4 %
XYL stock opened at $133.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $146.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.21. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04.
Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.
Xylem Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.
About Xylem
Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.
