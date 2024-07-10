Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 44,372 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.29% of Texas Roadhouse worth $29,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXRH. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $736,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 5,135.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 222,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,200,000 after purchasing an additional 218,287 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,585,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 12,123.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,251,266. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXRH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.95.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $166.52 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.06 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.71.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

