Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 810,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,292 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group were worth $30,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKWD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 30,746 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,512,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,390,000 after buying an additional 790,826 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 464,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,383,000 after buying an additional 75,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 5,060,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $184,690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,919,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,066,823.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 5,060,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $184,690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,919,639 shares in the company, valued at $70,066,823.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirby Hill sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $314,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,280.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,095,277 shares of company stock worth $186,000,945. Company insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.07. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $39.16.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

