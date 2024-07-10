Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Performance

Julius Bär Gruppe stock opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22. Julius Bär Gruppe has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $14.52.

About Julius Bär Gruppe

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory and discretionary mandates; structured products, securities execution and advisory, private markets and fund offering; wealth planning, family office services; asset servicing, and lombard lending solutions.

