Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 12,601 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,601 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $32,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $223,610,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,509,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,488,000 after purchasing an additional 441,754 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,648,000 after purchasing an additional 209,419 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,689,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 5,179.5% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 114,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,576,000 after purchasing an additional 112,499 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Price Performance

ALGN stock opened at $247.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $258.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.05. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $997.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.97 million. Research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALGN. UBS Group increased their price target on Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Align Technology from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.50.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Further Reading

