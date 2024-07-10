J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Equities researchers at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on JILL. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of J.Jill from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of NYSE JILL opened at $33.93 on Wednesday. J.Jill has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $40.61. The stock has a market cap of $364.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average of $28.37.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. J.Jill had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 136.44%. The company had revenue of $161.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J.Jill will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Investors Ltd. Towerbrook sold 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $40,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,021,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,664,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in J.Jill during the 4th quarter valued at about $703,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in J.Jill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in J.Jill by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in J.Jill by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 146,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 30,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in J.Jill by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

