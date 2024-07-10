Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

Stock analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.65% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of HI opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.70. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $53.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $785.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Leo Kulmaczewski purchased 900 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $37,890.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,400.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Leo Kulmaczewski acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $37,890.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,400.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $102,192.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,648.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 6,537 shares of company stock valued at $278,193 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 5.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

