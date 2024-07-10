Jennison Associates LLC Sells 25,942 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,942 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $31,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 17,658 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 52,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,072 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 159,211.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 434,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,935,000 after purchasing an additional 434,646 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 38,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 18,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,300,000. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTE shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

TTE opened at $68.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $56.12 and a one year high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 billion. Analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

